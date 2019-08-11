Selway Asset Management Lowers Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,360,000 after buying an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after buying an additional 686,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,203,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,246,000 after buying an additional 645,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.90. 1,633,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.90. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

