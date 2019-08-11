Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 76,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.05 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

