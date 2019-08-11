Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

“We think this outcome is better than some concerns. Total unit revenue expected to increase +4% vs. prior ~flat guidance. Lower assumed fuel ($2.15 vs. prior $2.25) drives EBIT margin view of 15-17% vs. our prior ~14% and 12-14% Guidance assumes the MAX aircraft returns to service in the middle of December.  Company is releasing restated IFRS 16 numbers for ’18 historical quarters one at a time, which creates some noise in the comparisons. Prior year non-fuel CASM is trending lower as restated, which places upward pressure on y/y reported growth rates.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NYSE:SERV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 487,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $564,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 506.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.