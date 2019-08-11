SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 233.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 2,344,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $34.66.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.