SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,724 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,630 shares of company stock worth $32,197,628 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.98. 914,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.