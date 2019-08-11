SG Americas Securities LLC Has $102.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 315.5% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 92,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $17.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.90. The company had a trading volume of 843,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $836.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

