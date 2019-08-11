SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 172,063 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 350,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,796. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

