SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 52,379 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 150,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In related news, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,815.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,112 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 1,100,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

