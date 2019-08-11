SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 145,003 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 344,284 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,688.9% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

