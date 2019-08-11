Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Tops $789,053.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Sharder token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and OTCBTC. Sharder has a market cap of $789,053.00 and $132,470.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00261178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.01268020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

