SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

