Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) target price (up from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,014 ($26.32) to GBX 2,490 ($32.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.11 ($23.86).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 2,066 ($27.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,011.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.75. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.