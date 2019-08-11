Shotspotter’s (SSTI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dougherty & Co cut Shotspotter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.23.

SSTI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 339,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $95,099.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $90,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

