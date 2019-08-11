SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $17.36 million and $1.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00262993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.01274015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00095768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000439 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Liqui, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

