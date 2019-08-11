Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday.

SIRI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 16,974,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,766,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,230,000 after acquiring an additional 465,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,433,000 after buying an additional 2,437,556 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

