Skylands Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 386.8% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 128,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.7% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 62,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $210.02. 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.20. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

