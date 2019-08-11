Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. 2,638,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,039,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,053. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,517,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

