Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, major shareholder Venture Fund L. P. Madrona III sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $225,112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 5,225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $227,496,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,875,089 shares of company stock valued at $474,756,960. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 172.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 117,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $209,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

