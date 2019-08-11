Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 15,990 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Bank of America raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

NYSE HFC traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $48.56. 1,983,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

