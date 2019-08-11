Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,820,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.