Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,063,000 after acquiring an additional 231,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 559,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after purchasing an additional 670,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.31. 880,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $139.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

