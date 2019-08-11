Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,294,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 255,544 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 253,780 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 429,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $9,042,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 472,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,454. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

