Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of AutoNation worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. 6 Meridian increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 32,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $1,554,178.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,997.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,670,911 shares of company stock valued at $79,390,628. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 575,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

