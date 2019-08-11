SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock worth $22,487,930. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

