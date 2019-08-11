Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 613,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. Sogou has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.