Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

