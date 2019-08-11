Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 902,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

