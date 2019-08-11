Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.54.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after acquiring an additional 326,831 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,939 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 914,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

