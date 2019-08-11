Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We derive our $57 Price Target by applying a 17.8x P/E to our $3.30 2020 EPS. RISKS 1. The deal breaks 2. Collapses 3. Chinese recession COMPANIES UNDER COVERAGE BY AUTHOR Evercore ISI €260.00 AEO American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $21.00 ANF Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Outperform $17.03 $25.00 BID Group plc £23.00 BURL CHF83.00 COLM $110.00 CPRI $50.00 CRI $95.00 DECK Deckers Outdoor Corp.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sothebys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE BID traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 359,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.99. Sothebys has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 34.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

