Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,398 ($96.67).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 7,920 ($103.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,893.30. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). Analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26635.0006104 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, with a total value of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

