Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Holdings Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Spire accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.25% of Spire worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. 6 Meridian raised its position in Spire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spire by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 234,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,461. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach bought 8,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

