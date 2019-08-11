St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. 18,588,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,463,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

