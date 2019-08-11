St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 1,835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,681,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,581,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

