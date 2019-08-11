St. Louis Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.33. 590,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

