Stack Financial Management Inc Invests $14.16 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 5,184,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

