Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 985 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $137.24.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

