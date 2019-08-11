State Treasurer State of Michigan Buys 36,600 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 2,266,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

