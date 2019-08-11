State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $2.56 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after purchasing an additional 581,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 579,632 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $55.97.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

