State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $569,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

