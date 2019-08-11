State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 257,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $191.00. 496,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,491. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $181.02 and a one year high of $459.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.05.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

