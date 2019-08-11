State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Y traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $750.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.23. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $759.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

