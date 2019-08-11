State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 5,800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.78. 349,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.30. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,658 shares of company stock valued at $12,417,641 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

