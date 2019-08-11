State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

TER traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.17. 1,735,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

