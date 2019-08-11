State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 201.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 944,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,633. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $107.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.