Stephens Cuts Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $14.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,706. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $273.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 252,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $3,522,038.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,320,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,317,279.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,420,266 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.