Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,488 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $19,861,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,197,628 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.98. 914,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

