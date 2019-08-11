Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. 2,576,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,153,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,115. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

