Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,097. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

