Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 83,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 54,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,808. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

