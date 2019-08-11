Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.35. 2,227,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

